Jamie's baby diary: Hypnobirthing and Reiki during birth

Jamie Sullivan sat down with Joyce Poplar, an internationally certified childbirth educator and doula for 30 years, a hypnobirthing certified practitioner of nine years, a heart-centered hypnotherapist, and a holistic specialist. She currently works at Cleveland Clinic's Hillcrest Hospital campus.

Joyce is extremely knowledgeable on many topics, but with Jamie, she's focused on Reiki and hypnobirthing.

What is Reiki?

"Rei" means universal and "ki" means life force of energy that flows through all living things.

It is a gentle hands-on therapy between a practitioner and client which promotes calmness and peace of mind, as well as pain relief.

During pregnancy, Joyce Poplar uses reiki with guided imagery in order to promote mind/body/baby connection and prepare for birth. The session starts with music and deep breathing. Within minutes, the mother is very relaxed as she is guided through imagery. It then followed by full body Reiki. Sessions last about an hour.

What are the benefits of Reiki during pregnancy and when is the best time to have Reiki?

The mom typically experiences complete relaxation and calmness, and many times, falls asleep. It is very peaceful.

The benefits:

Deep state of relaxation

Emotional balance

Peace of mind

Opens up energy flow which is blocked by tension or past trauma

Relieves pain

Promotes mind-body-baby connection which is so important for the mom and baby

Anytime is a good time during the pregnancy. It is especially beneficial if a mom has had a past birth trauma or very anxious during her pregnancy. Joyce always recommends it during her last month of pregnancy to get into the mindset of birthing.

What is Hypnobirthing?

It is a program that teaches a woman to release fear and allows her body to do what it knows how to do on that one day in her life. Pregnant mothers do a wonderful job growing their babies during those nine months. On the last day of you being pregnant, the body knows exactly what to do. It is very powerful. Birth is a mindset and going deep into the primal space where you connect with your inner power. Many times, this eliminates the use of drugs during labor.

Joyce Poplar teaches these classes at Hillcrest weekly and at Fairview Hospital several times a year.

