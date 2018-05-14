'Taste on the Lake' comes to Cleveland: Learn more about the 2-day concert

Cleveland's inaugural "Taste on The Lake" will take place July 7-8. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks)

The Cleveland Metroparks and Sprint have joined forces and they have a huge announcement to make.

The Cleveland Metroparks hosts entertainment events every year throughout the summer and it has big plans to make this year even more exciting.

"Taste on the Lake"

This summer, Cleveland Metroparks will serve up a creative showcase of local food, beverages, arts and music from some of Cleveland's finest artists.

The two-day concert will take place on Saturday, July 7, and Sunday, July 8.

There will be live entertainment each night on the iHeartRadio Main Stage and local and regional artists will have art displays, demonstrations as well as artwork for retail.

General admission tickets are on sale now at a special pre-sale price of $20. One food and beverage sample are included with admission.

VIP tickets are $75 and include reserved parking, private restrooms, eight food and beverage samples, plus more.

To purchase tickets click here.

In June, the Metroparks will bring a new, free four-week Sunday concert series, ‘Lakefront Originals’, to Edgewater Beach.

The music series will feature local talent, performing their own original pieces and each week, two bands will play from 4–7 p.m.

This will be an interactive process as the public will have the chance to vote for online to choose two 'Lakefront Originals' bands to open up for artists at Taste on the Lake the following month.

On top of all the fun, the Metroparks also announced their lineup for the Edgewater and Euclid Beach live concert series recently.

Edgewater LIVE lineup

May 31 - Yachtly Crue | Yacht Rock, '70s & '80s

June 7 - Old Skool | '90s Hip Hop

June 14 - Radio Tokyo | Modern Pop

June 21 - Front Porch Lights | Indie Rock

June 28 - Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band | Pop Rock

July 12 - Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band | Reggae

July 19 - Disco Inferno | '70s

July 26 - John King | Country

August 2 - The Hot City Symphony | Classic Rock

Euclid Beach LIVE lineup

June 1 - Faith & Whiskey | Classic Rock/Country

June 8 - Spirit Plus Band | R&B

June 15 - Ovation Band | Dance/Disco/Motown

June 22 - Sending up Songs of Praise | Gospel

June 29 - Kinsman Dazz Band | R&B

July 6 - Forecast | Jazz

July 13 - Aretifex | Motown/R&B

July 20 - Angel P and the Creative Players | Jazz/Neo-Soul

July 27 - Celebration Band | Doo-Wop/Oldies

August 3 - Jah Messengers Reggae Band | Reggae

Last year, Edgewater Park set a new record with more than 1.5 million recreational visits. These new additions will make for a packed beach this summer for sure.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.