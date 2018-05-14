Shelf cloud approaching Northeast Ohio looks like something out of a movie (photos)

Storms are in the forecast across Northeast Ohio today and Meteorologist John Kassell snapped a great picture of the shelf crowd over Medina around 10:15 a.m.

Shelf cloud as seen from the NWS Cleveland roof #OHWx pic.twitter.com/Q6EZ6aKdFQ — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) May 14, 2018

Shelf clouds are low, horizontal, wedge-shaped arcus clouds that are typically attached to the base of a parent cloud -- which is usually a thunderstorm.

RELATED: Get the latest forecast here

The clouds make awesome photos and usually give a cinematic effect to any backdrop.

Weather Scenario:

A pesky stationary front will remain situated west to east across our region through the middle of the week. Several little waves of low pressure will move east along the front over the next several days.

LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR

Short Term Forecast:

Storms are approaching from the west.

Storms are expected to move into Northeast Ohio by mid- to late morning.

The storms will move through from west to east. Most of the thunderstorm activity will be non-severe, however, there may be a few isolated stronger storms. The main threats will be strong winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Things will dry out by 3 p.m. or so.

Temperature-wise, today will be quite mild for this time of the year. With rain in the area, Northeast Ohio may be a little slow to warm but eventually will get there.

9:00 a.m.: 62°, Noon: 70°, 5:00 p.m.: 78°

Once storms move out, there will be several hours of dry time. The weather for the evening commute and other evening activities should be just fine.

Scattered storms will re-develop after sunset. Early-morning model guidance indicates that they'll hold off until 10 p.m. or so.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.