Akron teacher fills hallway with mirrors and special messages to her students (video)

A local elementary school teacher wants her children to feel inspired. After asking for donations of mirrors fourth-grade teacher Julie Paulus, a fourth-grade teacher at Glover Elementary in Akron, created a hallway of mirrors that are accompanied by positive, uplifting and inspiring messages.

"It makes me feel like I am a special person," fourth-grade student Timothy Richardson said.

Paulus said the children are responding to the messages. "Absolutely it's making a positive impact on them," Paulus said. "You see students in all grade levels walk past the mirrors and if they are having a bad day, they might turn and smile at themselves"

The affirmations appear to be working with the students. Fourth-grader T'Aiyah Hill said she liked it because, "It is special for everybody."

“As a staff, we are trying to help the students understand and manage their emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, build positive relationships, and make responsible decisions,” Paulus said.

