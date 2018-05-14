Akron police will soon get new and improved safety equipment

Akron police officers will soon receive new safety equipment. (Source: WOIO)

Police officers will soon be outfitted with new safety equipment.

The new tasers, helmets, plate carrier systems and computers will be bought with funds from Issue 4.

City officials say the new Tasers will be connected to an officer's body-worn camera system via Bluetooth and they are designed to automatically activate the camera when the Taser is removed from its holster.

"Tasers are important tools that enable our officers to avoid using a higher level of force, which can reduce suspect injuries and enhance safety for both officers and citizens," says Akron Police Chief Ken Ball.

Akron City Council is expected to vote soon to authorize the purchase.

