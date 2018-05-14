Cleveland Cavs expect LeBron to be 'legendary' in Game 2

Cavaliers expecting LeBron James to be dominant in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. (Source: AP images)

The bad news is, LeBron had a bad game.

"He had a bad game," Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue admitted on Monday prior to the team's practice. "A lot of other guys had a bad game."

The good news is, LeBron had a bad game.

And when he has a bad game, he almost always responds with an epic showing, the next time out.

So, what does Kevin Love expect in Game 2 on Tuesday night?

"I imagine a lot like Game 2 vs. Indianapolis," Love said. "He (LeBron) came out and started the game off extremely well."

Uh, that's an understatement. All James did in Game 2 vs. the Indiana Pacers was throw down the first 13 points of the game, the first 16 for the Cavaliers, and finish with 46. This was done following the 18-point loss to Indy in Game 1.

"Usually LeBron has those kind of games, the next game he does something legendary," Tristan Thompson said. "But we can't rely on that. We've gotta be able to help him and be effective."

Thompson can be effective by helping to slow down Celtics center Al Horford, who set the tone in Game 1 with 11 of his 20 points coming in the first quarter.

Lue said Thompson, statistically, is the best in the league at defending Horford.

"I mean, just be myself," Thompson said. "Be active, Horford's playing very well right now, when I check in I need to run the floor and work him at both ends."

The adjustments are underway. And you can bet that in Game 2, it'll be LeBron leading the way.

