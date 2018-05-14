U.S. Marshals looking for couple who attacked woman and ran her over with their car

U.S. Marshals and Cleveland police are looking for the couple who attacked a 34-year-old woman outside a Cleveland nightclub.

According to authorities, Tyrone Bell, 29, and Samika Williams, 23, then ran over the victim's leg with a car.

Bell is wanted for kidnapping and Williams is wanted for felonious assault.

Bell is also wanted for a parole violation.

Their last known address is in the 8800 block of Maywood Avenue in Cleveland.

Officials add Bell should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

