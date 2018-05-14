Two men pull woman from fiery rubble after Cleveland house explosion; investigation under way

Cleveland firefighters are investigating after a house exploded on the city's east side.

The explosion happened at 1:55 p.m. Monday in the 11000 block of Primrose Avenue, near Linn Drive.

A 45-year-old woman was taken to MetroHealth in critical condition.

Officials say the victim has burns over 85 percent of her body.

Robert Murton was performing maintenance work in a nearby sewer and heard the massive explosion. He and another man pulled the woman from the smoldering rubble.

“I stepped back and with my coworker, Rob, he grabbed her feet. I grabbed her arms and we were able to take her 30 feet down the sidewalk,” said Murton. “It sounded like a bomb went off. You could feel it in your chest. I looked through the trees and I saw smoke.”

Approx 1355 hrs. #Cleveland #Firefighters from 6th Battalion working a HOUSE EXPLOSION, fire, building collapse Linn and Primrose. Trapped victims.

#saveLives#search #rescue

Engines 30,22,10

Ladders 30,10

Tech Rescue 1

Chief of the 6th Battalion. — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) May 14, 2018

Cleveland firefighters say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Dominion also has crews on the scene to help with the investigation. Dominion officials say they last visited that home on April 7, 2017 to turn on the service. At that time, Dominion officials say the service line, the main line and the house line all checked out OK.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for developments throughout the day.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.