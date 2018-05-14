Cleveland Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson will jump into Lake Erie on June 1

Coach Hue Jackson will jump into Lake Erie on June 1. (Source WOIO)

Head Coach Hue Jackson is a man of his word.

Last season, Hue Jackson made a wager with media members that if the team went 1-15 he would jump into Lake Erie.

In true Cleveland fashion the Browns went 0-16 on the season.

So, on Monday, May 14, Coach Hue Jackson announced June 1, as the date for his jump.

Hue Jackson will make good on his word. ??‍??



Jackson was very happy to announce that he wouldn't be the only one taking the plunge.

As it turns out, several surprise guests from the Browns organization have agreed to join him.

In March, Jackson joked with media members saying the jump, would be a "cleansing" for the organization.

Cleveland is hoping for a turn-around with the recent additions from the 2018 NFL Draft; we'll see if it works.

For every member of the Browns organization jumping; he is going to donate $100 to the Hue Jackson Foundation in an effort to put an end to human trafficking.

Fans have been anticipating this moment for months, but the jump will be held in a private location and is reserved for club employees only.

