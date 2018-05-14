Cleveland's JACK Casino welcomes prospect of sports betting in Ohio

A major decision by the U.S. Supreme Court means many American sports fans will soon have the ability to place bets on football, baseball, basketball, hockey and other games.

The Associated Press reports Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia have the edge in the race to legalize sports betting, as they already passed laws contingent on the Supreme Court striking down the 1992 federal ban on sports betting.

On Monday JACK Casino CEO Matt Cullen offered the following statement in response to the high court's ruling:

Under the proper regulatory framework, we support the State of Ohio moving forward with sports betting at brick and mortar facilities. However, the detailed state regulations that will be written in response to the Supreme Court’s decision will determine the safety and viability of this potential amenity. Certainly there is significant guest interest in sports betting being available at our facilities.

