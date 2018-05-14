Is this the worst potholed street in Cleveland?

Welcome to the worst street -- to drive on -- in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

The sound is familiar to drivers who use Western Avenue.

Looking at cars approaching from a distance the view is even more dramatic, as cars dip and dive through rain-filled potholes.

Driver Reggie Daniels knows it well: "One of the worst. I'll tell ya that right now. I don't know what it is with these Cleveland streets and why they look like this."

There is a reason. Until last year, city streets plagued by potholes were not prioritized by the city.

Now there are road maps for each ward.

Looking at them whether east, west or south many are graded F for failure.

They will now get first priority.

Western Avenue is one of the bumpiest streets in Cleveland.

We've pointed it out for years now. It got an F in the city's street improvement plan last year.

This year workers are rebuilding it, a welcome sight to neighbors watching the work.

A woman on her front porch said simply, "Long time coming."

The city has prioritized more than 100 streets with F grades for resurfacing this year alone. It speaks to the huge scope of the problem. Your income tax dollars, voted in last year, freed up the money needed to do the work.

