Rocky River child porn bust: Man receives 15 years in federal prison

A Canadian man arrested last summer at a park in Rocky River was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for production of child pornography.

Joseph B. Haggerty, 50, previously pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor in federal court.

Homeland Security Investigations agents in Texas received a tip last August that Haggerty had been soliciting nude images from a 13-year-old.

After flying from Toronto to Cleveland, agents followed him to Linden Park in Rocky River, where he met a young girl, according to court documents.

Haggerty had a reservation at the Days Inn on Lake Avenue in Lakewood. He was carrying a bag with clothing, 12 condoms, a stuffed animal and a package of baby pacifiers, according to court documents.

The minor he met in Rocky River told agents she met Haggerty on Kik in December 2016 and they subsequently communicated via Skype.

She said the calls would last hours and Haggerty would direct her to strip naked and engage in sexually explicit conduct, according to court documents.

The girl told her relatives she was going on a camping trip for the weekend but actually planned to go to the Lakewood hotel with Haggerty.

Homeland Security agents contacted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, which carried out search warrants at Haggerty's home.

They found nude images of the Ohio minor, contact information for the child in Texas, as well as evidence of other potential victims.

"This defendant preyed on young girls, emotionally and verbally abusing them and coercing them into sending nude images of themselves," U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. "This case is a stark reminder to parents and guardians that they need to know who their children are communicating with online."

