Lorain man arrested after shooting loose pit bull with stolen gun

A Lorain man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting a pit bull in the face with a stolen gun.

According to an Elyria police report, Donte Love, 41, was visiting a residence in the 100 block of Neufer Court at about 7 p.m. Sunday when the incident unfolded.

The homeowner reportedly heard screaming outside, saw a brown pit bull chasing children and then heard a gunshot.

Love admitted to shooting the neighbor’s dog in the nose to protect the children, who were not injured in the incident.

The pet owner told police he wasn't sure how the dog got out as his fence was locked.

Officers found a Smith and Wesson Victory handgun reportedly used in the incident, and a background check revealed the gun was stolen.

Love is charged with killing or injuring animals, receiving stolen property, discharging firearms and having weapons under disability, due to a previous felony conviction.

The extent of the dog's injuries is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.