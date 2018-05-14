Garfield Heights club consumed by fire; investigation under way

A fire consumed a Garfield Heights club Monday evening, and continues to burn.

The Garfield Heights, Cuyahoga Heights and Brooklyn Heights fire departments convened at Basque Entertainment Complex and Bistro, located at 10600 Broadway Avenue, just after 5 p.m. to douse the fire.

There are no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The members-only club and bistro was badly damaged in the blaze.

