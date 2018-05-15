Northeast Ohio weather: Noticeably cooler - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Noticeably cooler

Posted by Jeff Tanchak, First Alert Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We had a cold front track through this afternoon and you are feeling the change in humidity and temperature tonight.  I kept the forecast dry through tonight and the morning drive tomorrow.  Expect a mostly cloudy sky.  The front will not move far enough south tomorrow to give the area a totally dry day.  I have a small risk of afternoon showers along the lakeshore counties tomorrow with a little better risk further south.  A lake breeze will keep things cooler along the shore.  Thursday will feature a mostly cloudy sky as well but I left rain out of the forecast.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly