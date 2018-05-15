Northeast Ohio weather: Noticeably cooler

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
We had a cold front track through this afternoon and you are feeling the change in humidity and temperature tonight. I kept the forecast dry through tonight and the morning drive tomorrow. Expect a mostly cloudy sky. The front will not move far enough south tomorrow to give the area a totally dry day. I have a small risk of afternoon showers along the lakeshore counties tomorrow with a little better risk further south. A lake breeze will keep things cooler along the shore. Thursday will feature a mostly cloudy sky as well but I left rain out of the forecast.
