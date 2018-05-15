Home Sold Home: Simple hacks to sell your home faster

In theory, selling a home should be easy in Northeast Ohio, yet selling isn’t so simple.

Cleveland 19 News got answers from a real estate expert on simple steps that can help sell homes quicker.

Ericka Bazzo, a realtor with On Target Reality Inc., shared these steps that will help the sell the house:

Clear away clutter

Clean

Paint with light colors (beige and gray)

Keep the toy room organized

Rearrange furniture, if needed

Trim bushes and use dark mulch

Have house numbers that are displayed well

Power wash home

Think seasonal

