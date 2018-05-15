Home Sold Home: Simple hacks to sell your home faster - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Home Sold Home: Simple hacks to sell your home faster

Posted by Alyson Bruner, Reporter
In theory, selling a home should be easy in Northeast Ohio, yet selling isn’t so simple.

Cleveland 19 News got answers from a real estate expert on simple steps that can help sell homes quicker.

Ericka Bazzo, a realtor with On Target Reality Inc., shared these steps that will help the sell the house:

  • Clear away clutter
  • Clean
  • Paint with light colors (beige and gray)
  • Keep the toy room organized
  • Rearrange furniture, if needed
  • Trim bushes and use dark mulch
  • Have house numbers that are displayed well
  • Power wash home
  • Think seasonal

