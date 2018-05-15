2 arrested in Tuscarawas County for animal cruelty streamed on Facebook Live

Police in New Philadelphia arrested two individuals accused of torturing a baby opossum while streaming the act live on Facebook.

According to police, a citizen first noticed the Facebook Live showing two males with several baby opossum and reported it to New Philadelphia Chief of Police Michael Goodwin on May 10.

The two males, later identified as Justin Brill and Brent Vickers Jr., then tortured one of the baby opossum using a butane torch.

Chief Goodwin says police were immediately able to make contact with Brill and Vickers.

Police say Brill, 18, was charged with cruelty to animals. Vickers was charged with complicity.

After his initial court appearance on Friday in New Philadelphia Municipal Court, Brill is currently being held on a $125,000 bond. Vickers is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.

New Philadelphia is approximately 25 miles south of Canton.

