Class of 2018 celebrates Academic Signing Day at Saint Martin de Porres High School

More than a dozen seniors from Cleveland's Saint Martin de Porres High School celebrated Academic Signing Day with their letter of intent to furthering their education.

Eighteen students surrounded by fellow classmates, teachers, and family announced which college they chose to attend.

Some of the institutions that participated in the event include Georgetown University, John Carroll University, Howard University, The Ohio State University and more.

The 18 students who announce their decisions have earned nearly $4 million in scholarships.

Senior Breanay Clemons announces that she will be attending @UrsulineCampus in the Fall. She announced with her admissions rep Brittany Arturo on #WakeUpCleveland on @cleveland19news with @Dmaloneytv. Breanay will be studying Nursing. Congratulations Breanay! pic.twitter.com/OGoPPn60mW — SaintMartinCleveland (@SaintMartinCLE) May 15, 2018

Saint Martin de Porres' students boasts a 100 percent acceptance rate into college since opening in 2004. This year's senior class has around 100 students- all have been accepted to a college or university.

