Ohio pastor pleads guilty to sex trafficking of minors

An Ohio pastor is likely to spend nearly two decades in prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of minors. Two other pastors are awaiting trial for their role in the sex trafficking ring.

Kenneth Butler, 38, entered the guilty plea Monday to one count of conspiracy to sex traffic children, two counts of sex trafficking, and one count of a sex trafficking investigation.

“Butler may hold himself out to the community as a pastor, but in the eyes of the law he is a criminal who pays money to sexually assault children,” U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Butler had sexual relations with several juvenile girls on multiple occasions knowing that they were underage. He also provided the girls with money on several instances.

Butler served as a pastor at a Detroit-area church before moving to Toledo and befriending Ohio pastors Anthony Haynes and Cordell Jenkins. The two other men have also been indicted for their roles in the sex trafficking conspiracy.

Butler's sentencing is scheduled to take place in September. He faces the possibility of 17 and a half years in prison.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.