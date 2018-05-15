Cleveland police investigating attempted kidnapping of teen boy

Police are searching for suspects accused of trying to kidnap a teenage boy on Cleveland's west side.

According to Cleveland police, the attempted kidnapping of the 13-year-old boy took place in the 3700 block of Fulton Road Tuesday morning at approximately 5:35 a.m.

Police say the juvenile victim suffered cuts to his head and was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for medical treatment.

The alleged suspects fled from the scene, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.