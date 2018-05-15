Parma father charged with aggravated murder in connection to son's death

The father of an 18-month-old boy who was found unresponsive in the back of a car now faces an aggravated murder charge.

According to documents filed with the Parma Municipal Court, Jason Shorter was formally charged Monday in connection to the death of his son, Nicholas Lawrence Shorter.

Police say Shorter, 41, turned himself in on Saturday night after he showed up in the police station's lobby with self-inflicted cuts to his arms. He told police he wanted to turn himself in for a crime he said he committed.

Officers later learned that Nicholas was in the trunk of a parked car in the visitor section at the police station. Nicholas was unresponsive at the time and was taken to Parma Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are awaiting results of Nicholas' autopsy from the medical examiner's officer before determining a cause of death.

An initial court appearance for Shorter has not yet been scheduled. Police say he remains hospitalized to treatment to the injuries that were present when he arrived to the station on Saturday.

