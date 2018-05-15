Strongsville schools employee steals $65K worth of items including barn, prosecutors say

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said a Strongsville maintenance foreman stole $65,000 worth of items from the school district.

Prosecutors said Robert Schwerman, 49, of Columbia Station either stole items from the schools or used the school's credit card to purchase items for his home, including an HVAC system and generator.

O'Malley said Schwerman also removed a barn from the school's property and placed it on his property in Columbia Station.

He was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on theft in office and tampering with records charges, both third-degree felonies. A search warrant executed May 10 at Schwerman’s residence in Lorain County turned up dozens of high-priced items purchased with district funds, including an upgraded John Deere utility vehicle valued at more than $23,600 and a $9,600 zero turn lawn mower.

“This individual systematically and brazenly took anything he could get his hands on,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “The hardworking citizens and students of Strongsville deserve better.”

Some property has been returned to the school.

Schwerman no longer works for the district, as of May 11.

