Cleveland Cavaliers hope for another lucky draw in the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery

The last two times the Cleveland Cavaliers had lottery picks, they walked away smiling with the first picks overall.

Dan Gilbert is hoping for another lucky draw, as the Cavaliers hold rights to an early pick acquired from the Brooklyn Nets.

In terms of odds, the Cavs have a 2.8 percent chance to get the first pick, and a 9.9 percent chance to be in the top three.

The Essentials

The lottery will be televised on ESPN and can be streamed on the ESPN app.

The event will take place in Chicago, Illinois and air at 7:30 p.m.

Hit or Miss

The last two first-round picks were in 2013 and 2014. Neither players are with the Cavaliers right now.

In 2013, the Cavs selected former University of Nevada baller, Anthony Bennett.

The power forward averaged 16 points and 8 rebounds his freshman campaign and declared for the draft shortly after.

In a Cavs team desperate for success, Bennett just wasn't able to perform, and that's possibly an understatement.

In his one season with the squad he averaged 4.2 points, and 3.0 rebounds in 52 games for the team.

He was soon traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves alongside the 2014 pick, Andrew Wiggins.

The Cavs received All-Star center Kevin Love in the deal.

2 out of 4 ain't bad

Sometimes there are success stories, in 2011, the Cavs selected Kyrie Irving first overall, and we all know how that panned out.

3. Kyrie Irving 'The Shot' (Game 7, 2016 NBA Finals) pic.twitter.com/Nc5PjCqEOA — The Fuzz (@TheFuzzNBA) August 4, 2017

Eight years earlier the Cavs selected what turned out to be one of the best players in NBA history, LeBron James.

So, some would say 50% isn't so bad from the field.

Dan Gilbert's son Nick will represent the Cavaliers in the lottery this year.

Nick is currently recovering from a brain surgery he underwent in February.

