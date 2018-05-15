Barberton recovery counselor charged with sexually assaulting patient

The Summit County Sheriff's Office arrested a 42-year-old Barberton man and charged him with multiple counts of sexual battery.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, a 31-year-old woman told deputies that she was sexually assaulted by her recovery counselor, Todd Matthews.

The victim alleges that Matthews drove her to a parking lot in Tallmadge and sexually assaulted her in his vehicle on May 4.

Deputies arrested and charged Matthews with sexual battery and transported him to the Summit County Jail.

After continuing their investigation, a second woman came forward alleging that Matthews sexually assaulted her. The 29-year-old female victim said the alleged incident occurred at a residential correctional center in Akron in April.

Matthews was charged with an additional count of sexual battery.

Further charges are pending.

