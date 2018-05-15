Massillon police find missing baby on street corner, grandmother charged (video)

New video just released to Cleveland 19 News shows Massillon Police officers locating a missing 7-month-old baby boy on a street corner.

The child’s grandmother, Angela Ferguson has now been charged with endangering children, interference with custody and approaching a stationary public safety vehicle.



Update: 7-month-old boy found

Last Friday, Massillon Police issued a missing child report, stating that the baby had been missing for almost 24 hours. Later that morning, Massillon Police located the grandmother in the road with the baby.

She was taken into custody and charged. The woman did not want to turn over the child, but police insisted the baby wasn’t hers.

The baby was checked out and was in good health.

Massillon Police officers can be heard on the video comforting the crying child.

The grandmother had the baby on Thursday and didn’t return the child. It's unknown why.

