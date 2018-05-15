Alleged drunken driver crashes into Rocky River restaurant

Police arrest a 64-year-old man for driving drunk and crashing into a restaurant.

According to Rocky River police, Patrick Gibbons crashed into the front of Pelicano's Pizza on Wooster Road around 10 p.m. on May 12.

Gibbons, of Rocky River, then allegedly fled the scene.

Officers found Gibbons and his damaged vehicle several blocks away.

Gibbons is now charged with OVI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Nobody was injured.

