Guilty plea in connection with the 2016 murder of a transgender woman

A transgender woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the murder of another transgender woman.

The victim, Brandi Bledsoe, was killed on Oct. 8, 2016.

2 charged in death of transgender woman

Bledsoe, 32, was found dead in a driveway on Drexel Avenue in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland police, Bledsoe was shot in the chest, had head trauma and was only wearing underwear and had plastic bags covering her head and hands when they found her.

On Tuesday, Michelle Cole pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

A second suspect, Heidi Krudy, is still waiting to go on trial.

Krudy is charged with murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and offenses against a human corpse.

Cole and Krudy were arrested nearly nine months after the crime.

