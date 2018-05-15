Nick Gilbert looks to bring Cavs luck again

While the Cavaliers prepared for Game 2 in Boston on Tuesday, another member of their team was 1,000 miles away preparing for the future; after dealing with a life-threatening challenge over the past year.

Nick Gilbert, son of Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, underwent brain surgery in February. Gilbert, now 21, has represented the Cavaliers at the NBA's Draft Lottery a few times, and will handle the honors again on Tuesday night in Chicago.

"Oh, it's really cool", head coach Tyronn Lue said on Tuesday before the team's practice. "I'm happy for 'Gilly'. He's brought 'em luck before getting the #1 pick. Hopefully he'll bring us luck again tonight."

Luck, indeed. The Cavaliers won the first overall pick three times in four years, beginning with Kyrie Irving in 2011, followed by Anthony Bennett in 2013, and Andrew Wiggins in 2014.

Their odds are long this time, however. The Cavaliers have just a 2.8 percent chance of landing the top pick, and a 9.9 percent chance of being in the top 3.

Ironically, the Cavs are in the lottery thanks to the Brooklyn pick they received in the Irving trade with the Celtics.

But the feel-good story transcends basketball, and involves a young man who continues to beat the odds, Nick Gilbert.

"Anytime you have a situation with a guy going through something that's life-threatening, for him (Gilbert) to be able to come to some of the home games, and to be at the lottery representing our franchise, it's a blessing", LeBron said.

