4 face criminal charges after high school dirt bike prank (video)

Eloy Lopes has 3 criminal charges pending after a high school prank. (Stark County Sheriff's Office) Eloy Lopes has 3 criminal charges pending after a high school prank. (Stark County Sheriff's Office)
STARK COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Students were in shock when a few classmates pulled off a high school prank. 

GlenOak high school officials say a couple students put their classmates' safety at risk when one rode a dirt bike through the hallway. 

It wasn't all fun and games as four now face criminal charges for their involvement in the prank. 

According to police, a 17-year-old student rode the bike and is being charged with inducing panic. 

Eloy A. Lopes, 18, is the young man accused of holding a door open so the student could escape. 

Lopes is not a current student and was technically trespassing on the premise.

According to police records, the fiasco forced the school into a lock-down situation. 

Lopes is currently facing charges of inducing panic and criminal aggravated trespass.

He could potentially serve a maximum sentence of eight years in prison and a $15,000 fine for the second-degree felony. 

Two other students are also facing charges. 

