5 cards created by American Greetings just for Cleveland Marathon runners (video)

The latest American Greetings card creations will not be available for sale, they were created to celebrate the longstanding relationship with Rite Aid who is sponsoring the 2018 Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon Sunday, May 20.

The custom race cards, five total, are being distributed at the expo when runners pick up their numbers. Unanticipated desire for the cards in 2017 was answered this year with the creation of two additional cards for the 2018 run.

"Last year we did three specific cards," Megan Baucco said. "This year we added a few designs, we have five custom cards."

American Greetings artist Joshua Jenniges, has some experience running the marathon and played a part in designing the greeting cards that honor the runners hitting the pavement during the marathon.

“Running a race is a lot of work,” Jenniges said while displaying some of the cards created for the Cleveland marathon. “Getting a congratulations feels really well.”

"It's really near and dear to us, this is our 39th year," Baucco said.

