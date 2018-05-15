Cleveland police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

Police officers are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to Cleveland police, Dakota McIIvanie was last seen on Friday, May 11.

Officers say McIIvanie was seen before school that day and then spoke with his grandfather Friday afternoon.

McIIlvanie was wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, grey sweatpants with either a white or blue polo shirt.

If you have any information, please contact the 1st District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5100.

