Former Cleveland Councilman Joe Cimperman sentenced to probation, fined in ethics violations

Joe Cimperman appears for arraignment in April 2018. (Source: WOIO)

Former Cleveland City Councilman Joe Cimperman was sentenced to one-year probation, 100 hours of community service and a $10,000 fine.

He was also given a one-year jail sentence, but that was suspended.

Cimperman entered a guilty plea in April to 26 misdemeanor counts Friday morning during his initial arraignment.

Cimperman's charges stem from his alleged involvement in city contracts with design firm LAND Studio, which employs his wife.

According to court documents, the offenses occurred from April 2002 through March 2012.

Cimperman served Ward 3 for 18 years before resigning in Jan. 2016.

