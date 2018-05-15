Guys, a therapy pony named Willie Nelson visited Rainbow Children's Hospital today (video)

Victory Gallup's new therapy pony, Willie Nelson, made his debut visit to UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital Tuesday morning, May 15. Willie Nelson joined children in the lobby, then visited several rooms on his inaugural visit to the hospital.

"It brightens everyone's day," Lisa Perry, Child Life Specialist said after visiting with Willie. "Pet therapy makes a huge difference. It brings love, compassion, warmth to the hospital experience for these patients."

Patient Adena Boothe admits it gets a little depressing in the hospital, but when asked if the visiting pony makes a difference, she responds with a resounding, "Definitely."

