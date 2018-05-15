Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics: How to watch, listen and - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics: How to watch, listen and more

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be played on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. (Source AP Images) Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be played on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip off against the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 15, at 8:30 p.m.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to bounce back after a lackluster performance in Game 1, when they lost in embarrassing fashion 108-83. 

LeBron James was the first to arrive at the arena today, to get shots up early.

He's looking to recover tonight after his 15-point, 7 turnover showing in Game 1. 

The game will be televised on ESPN and can be streamed through the ESPN app. 

For additional coverage follow our social media @Cleveland19News across InstagramTwitter, and Snapchat. 

Sports anchor Tony Zarella is also live from Boston will also keep you updated throughout the night.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly