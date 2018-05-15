Aniya Day-Garrett's father Mickhal is not dead, despite social media rumors

Mickhal Garrett, father of Aniya Day-Garrett, is alive and well despite social media rumors. (Source: WOIO)

Widespread social media rumors have swirled the past week over the well being of Mickhal Garrett, the father of Aniya Day-Garrett.

The good news is: Mickhal is fine, despite reports that he committed suicide.

To subdue the speculation, Mickhal turned to Instagram on Sunday to report he's OK:

This isn't the first time the public mistakenly thought he had taken a turn for the worse.

Two months ago, rumors spread that Mickhal had suffered a heart attack in the wake of his daughter's alleged murder.

On March 11, Aniya was found unresponsive by Euclid police and firefighters at her mother's house at the Cultural Garden Apartments.

She died at the hospital and investigators say she suffered a stroke from blunt force trauma. Aniya also showed signs of malnourishment.

Her mother, Sierra Day, and her boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, have been charged in her death with aggravated murder. They are being held on a $1 million bond each.

Since then Mickhal has joined protests against Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services, which investigated reports of abuse prior to Aniya's death, but didn't intervene on her behalf.

He is now working with county government to help spur new solutions moving forward that will help prevent future tragedies.

