Panda Express accepting applications for new Steelyard Commons location

Panda Express is building a new restaurant location in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons.

In March, Cleveland 19 News reported that the company was investing more than $1 million to bring an operation to the busy shopping center. The company plans to open sometime in June.

A banner at the construction site states the company is starting the hiring process. It encourages those who are interested to log onto PandaCareers.com. So far, service and kitchen jobs are being advertised. The company states the starting hourly wage for service team members is $11. The starting hourly wage for kitchen team members is $12.

