Northeast Ohio weather: Mainly dry for now

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

There will continue to be a big difference in weather from lakeshore to well inland. A few evening showers and storms will be possible around the Canton area. Seasonable temperatures along the lakeshore but it will be much warmer further inland. Everybody will see more in the way of sun tomorrow. A lake breeze will keep things again much cooler along the lakeshore. Moisture will increase from the south on Friday. The wind is forecast to really pick up by Friday afternoon with wind gusts approaching 40 mph at times. Showers will develop from south to north as well.