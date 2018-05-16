More black bear sightings in Northeast Ohio, latest reported in Hudson and Brecksville

There have been a string of black bear sightings in Northeast Ohio recently, with the most recent reports coming from the Hudson and Brecksville communities.

The city of Hudson shared a video of a black bear spotted on a security camera on Sunday in the area of Steepleview Drive.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the bear is tagged and believed to be passing through Hudson from Pennsylvania.

Brecksville police say a black bear was spotted recently "visiting" a beehive in the area. The bear actually bent a fence to get to the hive, according to Brecksville police Sgt. Patrick Coleman.

Additional local bear sightings include a black bear in Geauga County and in Ashtabula County (photos).

An adult black bear can weigh anywhere between 150 and 700 pounds. They are most active in the early morning and late evening. The ODNR recommends bear-proofing your backyard following several steps.

Remove bird feeders.

Store garbage in a secure container.

Keep pet food inside.

Clean out the grease traps after grilling.

Place electric fencing around beehives.

Pick fruit from berry bushes.

If you encounter a bear, remain calm. Bears typically do not attack as long as the bear is given space and not cornered.

