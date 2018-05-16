Woman warns parents after daughter burned doing 'deodorant challenge' (graphic)

A mother is pleading with others on social media after her daughter suffered severe burns doing the "deodorant challenge," the latest viral stunt that involves teens intentionally harming themselves.

Jamie Prescott shared graphic images on Facebook saying her daughter participated in the "deodorant challenge," which involves spraying aerosol deodorant on skin.

"For any parents who have children, please, please sit them down and show them these pictures," Prescott begged on social media. "These are the damaging results of something known as 'The Deodorant Challenge' which is currently doing the rounds in Yate and literally involves spraying deodorant on to someone else for as long as possible."

According to the University of Utah, spraying aerosol deodorant on bare skin can hurt immediately and have long-term effects as well.

“Depending on how long they spray the aerosol on their skin, kids can effectively give themselves first-, second-, and even third-degree burns,” said David Smart, MD, a dermatologist with University of Utah Health. “It is an aerosol burn caused by the pressurized gas within the spray cooling quickly. The decrease in temperature freezes the skin causing frostbite."

The deodorant challenge is similar to other recent "challenges," including the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "condom snorting challenge."

