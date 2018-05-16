Safe Boating Week: Ohio ranks No. 11 in boating accidents

Last summer, 19-year-old Evan Currie died after he jumped into the water at Put-in-Bay to save his dog. He jumped from the dock near the family boat, never realizing the water was electrified.

Every summer boating accidents happen on the waters of Lake Erie. Ohio ranks 11th in the U.S. for such accidents.

The National Safe Boating Council released several new public service announcements to remind people of safety on the water.

Here are some of the hard facts:

80 percent of boating deaths are due to drowning.

83 percent of the victims were not wearing life jackets.

Two-thirds of drowning victims are considered good swimmers.

Currie's death was the first-of-its-kind in Ohio. Electrified water is found where the boats are docked. Swimming here is not allowed; something everyone should know before they even get in a boat.

