Father and son duo running Cleveland Marathon for a purpose

David and Zach Metzger spent Tuesday evening grilling chicken, a pre-Cleveland Marathon protein dinner. Father and son have been running together for years, since they lost David’s son and Zach’s brother, Josh, to a glioma brain tumor.

“I was stressed out because I also lost my dad 6 months after my son, it was just a very hectic year for us, just being around the exercise, being around the people is just great and it makes me feel better,” said David.

Josh died from a similar cancer that took the life of Maria McNamara, whose parents subsequently created the Prayers for Maria Children’s Glioma Cancer Foundation.

A picture of Josh found its way to Maria’s Field of Hope, the sunflower field that amazes visitors along I-90. The Metzgers are running with the Sunflower Striders, raising money for the Prayers for Maria Foundation.

“It’s so powerful to raise money for other families that are going through something similar that we went through, just to be able to help people get through their struggles to know there is hope out there,” Zach said.

For David the memory of his son, Josh, is never far away, “I feel like when I am training for this one, especially because it’s a sunflower strider run, I think about him and I dedicate it to him and it gives me a little extra push.”

If you would like to donate to the Sunflower Striders you can do so via the link.

