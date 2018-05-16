LeBron James, Cavs ready to defend home court and crawl back from 0-2

The Cavaliers fell to the Celtics 107-94, losing two in a row in Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Now, the Cavaliers must regroup and try to rebound in Games 3 and 4 back in Cleveland.

"We have an opportunity to go back home, protect home court," LeBron James said. "You know, we're going to use these days to really dive in on what needs to be done to help our ball club be successful."

James scored 42 points and Kevin Love finished with 22, but it wasn't enough to compete with Boston.

After the Game 1 blowout, James said he has "zero concern" about where the series stands. James isn't too concerned following Tuesday night's loss either, saying he's "not going to lose sleep over it."

"I'm going to go home tonight and see my three kids. See my family. Recalibrate, see my mom," James added.

The Cavaliers host the Celtics in Game 3 at the Quicken Loans Arena Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

"We have a few days, like I said, and we'll see what we are made of on Saturday," James said.

