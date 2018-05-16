Cleveland police: 13-year-old was pistol-whipped, tied with cord during kidnapping attempt

Cleveland police have released additional information detailing the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy on the city's west side.

The teen told police that he was walking from a house on West 38th Street when he was approached by three men while on foot on Denison Avenue near Fulton Road at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the police report, the suspects knocked the boy to the ground and hit him several times in the head with a pistol. Police say they also punched him repeatedly and attempted to tie him up with an extension cord.

The boy was able to escape and flee to a nearby gas station for help.

Paramedics took the boy to MetroHealth Hospital for cuts to his head.

The victim's mother was issued a curfew citation. In Cleveland, the curfew for a 13-year-old is from 9:30 pm. to 6 a.m.

Police are still attempting to locate the three suspects.

