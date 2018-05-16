Cleveland Aquarium shark divers say it's cold, stinky and uncomfortable -- but they love it

Greater Cleveland Aquarium diver Stephanie Quinn shows off some shark teeth while cleaning the exhibits.

A shark passes by in an exhibit at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.

Divers clean the glass in the shark tunnel at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.

Everyday Greater Cleveland Aquarium divers get in the water with sharks.

"They understand I'm not something they want to eat," said Dive Safety Coordinater for the Greater Cleveland Aquarium Halle Minshall. "They are not the scary predator everyone thinks they are."

The aquarium is maintained by divers who clean out waste, clean the glass and entertain visitors. Divers will regularly provide an interactive dimension to the aquarium experience, sometimes high fiving guests from inside the exhibit.

"It's always exciting," diver Stephanie Quinn said. " We get to know these animals and get up close with them."

Minshall said she loves her job.

"I love swimming with the sharks," she said. But, she warns others it can be cold, stinky and uncomfortable.

Still, she gets to hang out with sharks all day.

