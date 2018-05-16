Teen accused of killing 98-year-old Wadsworth woman will be tried as an adult

The 17-year-old Wadsworth teenager accused of murdering his 98-year-old neighbor appeared in Medina County Juvenile Court Wednesday morning.

It was decided the teen would be tried as an adult and his case has been bound over to the Medina County Grand Jury.

Wadsworth teen charged in elderly neighbor's death

Cleveland 19 News is not naming the teenager until if/when he is indicted.

Wadsworth police say the 17-year-old killed Margaret Douglas inside her home on Portage Street.

Douglas was reported missing on April 9 and was last seen on April 5.

Wadsworth police walked through her home on the morning of April 9, but did not find her body until they did a second search that evening.

At that time, Douglas's body was found in a closet and officers say her body was covered up with clothing and other items.

The teen, an 11th grader at Wadsworth High School, remains held on a $1 million bond.

