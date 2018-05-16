Parma dad accused of killing young son has bond set at $1 million

The dad accused of killing his 18-month-old son had his bond set at $1 million in court on Wednesday.

Jason Shorter, 41, is charged with aggravated murder.

According to Parma police, Shorter walked into the police station Saturday night and said he wanted to turn himself in for a crime he committed.

Officers then learned his son, Nicholas Lawrence Shorter, was in a car parked in the visitor section at the police station.

According to police, the little boy was found unresponsive in the trunk of the vehicle.

He was taken to Parma Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Jason spent several days at MetroHealth Hospital for unspecified injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says the cause of death for Nicholas is still pending.

On May 7, the court named the toddler's mom, Nicole Lawrence, the residential parent and legal guardian.

