2019 Gold Cup soccer tournament will feature games at Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

2019 Gold Cup soccer tournament will feature games at Cleveland Browns stadium

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cleveland hosted games in the 2017 tournament. (Source WOIO) Cleveland hosted games in the 2017 tournament. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Browns and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission hosted a press conference on Wednesday to announce the 2019 Gold Cup soccer tournament will feature games at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is a 16-team regional international tournament, the tournament occurs every two years.

Cleveland hosted games in the 2017 tournament. 

The United States won the tournament in 2013.

Other cities who will host game:

  • Dallas
  • Los Angeles
  • Philadelphia
  • Charlotte
  • Phoenix 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly