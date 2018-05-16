Cleveland hosted games in the 2017 tournament. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Browns and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission hosted a press conference on Wednesday to announce the 2019 Gold Cup soccer tournament will feature games at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

BIG news for #Cleveland!@FEStadium has been selected as a #GoldCup2019 Venue!



Stay in the loop with updates at: https://t.co/0sDQhxRmeI pic.twitter.com/Co44phqylW — Gold Cup 2019 (@GoldCup) May 16, 2018

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is a 16-team regional international tournament, the tournament occurs every two years.

Cleveland hosted games in the 2017 tournament.

The United States won the tournament in 2013.

Other cities who will host game:

Dallas

Los Angeles

Philadelphia

Charlotte

Phoenix

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.