Former McKinley High School teacher pleads guilty to having sex with students

A former McKinley High School teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to having sex with three male students.

Tiffany Eichler, who pleaded to three counts of sexual battery, will be sentenced on June 19.

Eichler had sex with the students from January to March 8, 2018.

In one case, she had sexual relations with a student in her office after school.

Another student tells Canton police Eichler picked him up near his home in February during parent-teacher conferences and drove to a park to have sex.

Eichler came forward on March 8, after she says she was being blackmailed by a family member of one of the students.

She resigned from her teaching job in April.

