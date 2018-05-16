Police release name of man in wheelchair who died after being hit by a car in Cleveland

A 59-year-old man in a wheelchair died at MetroHealth Hospital after being hit by a car in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department said Glenn Sage was crossing the street around 8 a.m. at Walton Avenue and Fulton Road.

Police said Sage was in a motorized wheelchair near the curb.

Investigators said a 46-year-old man was driving a jeep northbound on Fulton Road and a 20-year-old woman in a Ford Focus was stopped at Fulton Road.

Authorities said the driver of the Focus turned left onto Walton Avenue and hit the left side of the jeep.

The impact pushed the jeep into the wheelchair, according to police.

Police said the accident is under investigation.

