Home Sold Home: In this seller's market, should you try to sell your home on your own?

Susan Junkins has sold her own home before. In fact, she recently decided she would try to sell her home in Fairview Park without a realtor, but she quickly changed her mind.

"It just came to me like a ton of bricks on my head that, that was foolish to think about bringing strangers into your home to look at ever nook, every corner, every closet and I'm here by myself. It just made me feel very vulnerable," said Junkins.

Safety is a major reason why you may want to hire a realtor.

Howard Hanna realtor and office manager of the Lakewood location Chris Merry says pricing is right up there too.

Striking the right balance between appraised and market value can be challenging.

"If you go on too high, you might actually find a buyer, but what you are going to find is that you can't get the house to the actual closing table because the lender won't loan on the house at that value," said Merry.

Also, if you are using a website like Zillow to try and price your home on your own you may want to keep this in mind.

"We actually call it a 'guesstimate' because Zillow has never been in the house. They are just using an aggregated system of gathering information about neighbors and sales, and they don't know that your house is nicer. They don't know about the upgrades that you've made. So the number they have is often inaccurate," added Merry.

Marketing the property is another reason why you may want to hire a licensed real estate agent.

"The best way to get the most amount of money for your house is to cast the biggest net - to get it in front of the largest pool of buyers."

Experts say the most successful for sale by owners are people who are selling their homes to someone they know such as a friend or a family member.

That's what Junkins was able to do in the past - but not this time. So, she's decided she'll be listing the home with a realtor this week.

